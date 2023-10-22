Cricket World Cup 2023: India-New Zealand play resumes after brief halt due to poor visibility

General view of India's Shreyas Iyer during the match REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

By Team KT Published: Sun 22 Oct 2023, 6:16 PM Last updated: Sun 22 Oct 2023, 6:28 PM

The ICC World Cup match between hosts India and new Zealand was stopped due to poor visibility at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday.

Chasing 274 to win after New Zealand were all out for 273, India reached 100/2 in 15.4 overs when the umpires decided to stop play due to bad weather.

Fog has engulfed the floodlights at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, a hill station in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.