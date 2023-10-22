Cricket World Cup 2023: India-New Zealand play resumes after brief halt due to poor visibility

Cricket World Cup 2023: Buttler rues toss decision as England's title defence left hanging by a thread
The world champions have to win all five of their remaining group matches if they hope to qualify for the semi-finals
The ICC World Cup match between hosts India and new Zealand was stopped due to poor visibility at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday.
Chasing 274 to win after New Zealand were all out for 273, India reached 100/2 in 15.4 overs when the umpires decided to stop play due to bad weather.
Fog has engulfed the floodlights at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, a hill station in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.
Pandya ruled out of the big game with a freak ankle injury as the Black Caps continue to be without skipper Kane Williamson
The championship lived up to its promise of delivering an unforgettable spectacle for fight fans, as 28 top fighters put up electrifying performances
Six-time DP World Tour winner Fleetwood made a guest appearance at the Fire Course as he joined forces with Club Manager Stephen Hubner
Koepka beats Mickelson in a high-profile singles battle between two of LIV Golf’s most decorated Major winners at Trump National Doral in Miami
New Zealand winger Will Jordan's hat-trick of tries against Argentina continued his incredible form at the tournament
The Asian side are struggling at the bottom of the World Cup points table and are badly in need of a win
Jos Buttler backs England to bounce back following their shock defeat to Afghanistan