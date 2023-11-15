Cricket World Cup 2023: India make massive 397-4 against New Zealand in semifinal

Published: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 4:22 PM

Superstar Virat Kohli hit his record 50th century in One-Day Internationals as India piled up a mammoth total against New Zealand in the World Cup semifinal on Wednesday.

Kohli and Shreyas Iyer's tons saw India make XXX at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Kohli's surpassed the mark he shared with countryman Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli raised his arms aloft then sank to his knees and bowed to the fans with his helmet off after reaching three figures.

The 35-year-old Kohli, nicknamed “The King” in India and arguably the world’s most famous cricketer, was appearing his 279th match in ODIs after making his debut in the 50-over format in 2008.

It was his third hundred at this World Cup, which he is making his own. He finished the group stage as the top run-scorer in the tournament with 594 and averaging exactly 99.

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat with sporting royalty in the shape of Sachin Tendulkar and David Beckham looking on.

Three of the four previous tournament games at the Wankhede have been won by the team batting first, with the exception Australia's stunning defeat of Afghanistan, where Glenn Maxwell's remarkable 201 not out secured a three-wicket victory.

Both unbeaten tournament hosts India and New Zealand were unchanged.

Before the game got underway, India cricket icon Tendulkar and former England football captain Beckham paraded the World Cup trophy.

Beckham is in the country as an ambassador for UNICEF, a role also performed by Tendulkar.

