Cricket World Cup 2023: India beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets

India continued their winning run with an eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the World Cup here on Wednesday.
Chasing 273 to win, Rohit Sharma went on a six-hitting spree, smashing an 84-ball 131 to record the most number of centuries in World Cup history, while Ishan Kishan (47), Virat Kohli (55 not out) and Shreyas Iyer (25 not out) chipped in with use contributions as the hosts romped home in 35 overs.
Rohit and Ishan shared a 156-run partnership for the opening wicket to set the platform for the chase.
Earlier, Afghanistan posted 272 for 8 after opting to bat.
Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (80) and Azmatullah Omarzai (62) struck fine fifties but Afghanistan had a slump between 35th to 45th over as they eventually just managed a decent score.
For India, Jasprit Bumrah (4/39) was the pick of the bowlers while Hardik Pandya (2/43), Kuldeep Yadav (1/40) and Shardul Thakur (1/31) also contributed well.
Brief Score: Afghanistan: 272 for 8 in 50 overs (Hashmatullah Shahidi 80, Azmatullah Omarzai 62; Jasprit Bumrah 4/39).
India: 273 for 2 in 35 overs (Rohit Sharma 131, Virat Kohli 55 not out, Ishan Kishan 47; Rashid Khan 2/57).
