Cricket World Cup 2023: How to watch the matches live in UAE

Captains of the ten participating teams in the 2023 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup pose with the trophy ahead of the start of the tournament. Photo: PTI

by Web Desk Published: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 1:21 PM Last updated: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 1:48 PM

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off today (October 5) with a re-match of the 2019 final as New Zealand take on England in Ahmedabad with the event culminating in the final at the world’s largest stadium (Narendra Modi Stadium) on November 19.

The ICC’s Global broadcast partner Disney Star, and its licensees will broadcast each of the 48 matches played among ten teams live globally.

In the UAE and the entire Mena region, all matches will be streamed live on Starzplay, with broadcast coverage made available on CricLife MAX in the UAE. The CricLife channels - CricLife Max and CricLife Max 2 will showcase the World Cup matches with both channels streaming on Starzplay.

Subscribers can avail of the Starzplay annual cricket pack offer with a 50% discount at Dh16.67 a month (for an annual package) and enjoy the biggest cricket event of the year. If anyone prefers to buy a monthly package, it will cost them Dh129.99. Cricket enthusiasts can live stream the games on their laptop, television, mobile phone and tablet.

For Indian fans

In India, Star Sports Network will be the place to watch for fans as the host nation attempt to lift the trophy for the first time since 2011, when they co-hosted the competition alongside Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. In addition to the English world feed, Star Sports will also broadcast the tournament in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kanada and digital platform Disney+ Hotstar will host each match live.

For UK fans

Cricket lovers in the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Showcase and digitally via the SkyGO and Sky Sports App. Primetime, free-to-air highlights will be available on Channel 5 and My5 App for the first time.

WillowTV will be the channel to watch for fans in the USA whilst coverage will also be available via the ESPN+ app. SuperSport and its app will broadcast the action in South Africa and to the 52 Sub-Saharan Africa territories. Fox Sports and Kayo will be the home of Australian coverage along with select matches on Channel Nine and 9Now. For fans in New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ is the place to be for Men’s Cricket World Cup matches.

Ten teams will participate in the 13th edition of the tournament, competing in a round-robin format with the top four teams going through to the semi-finals. It will be the first men's Cricket World Cup to be hosted solely by India, who last co-hosted the event in 1987, 1996, and 2011.

