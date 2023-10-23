Cricket World Cup 2023: How Bangladesh can put up a fight against South Africa

The bronze sculpture will act as a permanent reminder of the Italian's unparalleled contribution to racing at Ascot
South Africa's annihilation of England at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday sent shivers down the spines of all teams that have yet to play them in this World Cup.
The batting was explosive even though Quinton de Kock and David Miller, two big guns failed to fire. But Heinrich Klaasen, with Aiden Markram first and later Marco Jansen, put the hapless England bowling to the sword in a breathtaking counter-attack which swelled the score to 399.
Klaasen, especially, has been amazing for South Africa. His stupendous century against England has perhaps been the best innings seen so far this tournament.
He is a beast when it comes to striking the ball, off pace or spin, and perhaps the world’s best finisher in ODIs currently.
South Africa's bowling is also quite formidable. Against England, Jansen struck early blows and Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee and Keshav Maharaj chipped in with wickets regularly, defending the total with such gusto that they left the defending champions bewildered, battered and beaten.
Despite the shock defeat to the Netherlands, South Africa have looked a formidable team, with an intimidating batting line-up, and a sharp and penetrative bowling attack.
Players like Jansen provide depth in bowling and batting, giving the Proteas massive match-winning heft.
After Saturday’s emphatic win, and having got the better of Sri Lanka and Australia earlier, South Africa look good to make the knock-out stage.
Now winning the match against Bangladesh in Mumbai on Tuesday would more or less seal their spot in the semis.
In comparison, Bangladesh have been mediocre, unable to build any momentum after winning against Afghanistan.
In batting and bowling, the team have underperformed. Barring Mushfiqur Rahim, and to some extent Litton Das and Mahmudullah, the batting has failed to make the runs expected.
The bowlers have looked comparatively better, but the attack doesn't have the prowess to run through a side.
In the previous match against India, skipper Shakib Al Hasan was unfit and didn’t play. Without their captain and star all-rounder on the field, the team looked lost.
Bangladesh will be hoping that Shakib is fit as the talismanic all-rounder could be key to their survival hopes.
Of course, they do have Mushfiqur, their most consistent batsman In the tournament. He has the technique to tackle fast and slow bowlers with aplomb and also the temperament to play at his best when the chips are down.
But even he can't do it alone. Bangladesh need a collective effort to put up a strong fight against the red-hot South Africans.
