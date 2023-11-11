Cricket World Cup 2023: England win toss, opt to bat against Pakistan

Photo: PTI

Published: Sat 11 Nov 2023, 12:10 PM Last updated: Sat 11 Nov 2023, 12:11 PM

England won the toss and elected to bat first in their World Cup match against Pakistan, held in the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

The match is set to begin at 12.30pm.

Playing XIs:

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Imam-ul-Haq