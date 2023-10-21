Cricket World Cup 2023: England win toss, elect to bowl against South Africa

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the clash

by Web Desk Published: Sat 21 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM Last updated: Sat 21 Oct 2023, 12:28 PM

England won the toss and elected to bowl against south Africa in the World Cup match on Saturday.

The match is taking place in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the crunch World Cup clash with England due to illness, team management announced shortly before Saturday's toss in Mumbai.

Aiden Markram will lead the side instead, with a decision on opening batsman's Bavuma's replacement in the XI still to be announced.

Playing XIs:

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson

South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Reeza Hendricks, Lizaad Williams

With inputs from AFP

