Cricket World Cup 2023: Buttler says England have 'no room for error'

First triumph for the Americans since 2014 and 16th overall in the World Amateur Team Championship
England captain Jos Buttler accepted the champions "have no room for error from here on in" at the World Cup after a record 229-run defeat by South Africa.
The Proteas piled up 399-7 after Buttler sent them into bat in Mumbai on Saturday, with Heinrich Klaasen defying the hot and humid conditions at the Wankhede Stadium to post a gutsy hundred.
England, having conceded their highest one-day international total, then collapsed to 170 as they suffered what was also their record loss at this level.
They have now lost three of their first four games -- a nine-wicket hammering by New Zealand and shock defeat by Afghanistan also on their record -- with another defeat likely to scupper their hopes of qualifying for the semifinals.
"It certainly leaves us in a tough position," said Buttler, whose side next play Sri Lanka on Thursday.
"There's no room for error from here on in.
"It's going to be incredibly difficult. We haven't left ourselves any margin from this point in. But we'll keep the belief. We'll sit down and go again."
England's bowlers were powerless to resist as Klaasen (109) and Marco Jansen (75 not out) shared a sixth-wicket stand of 151 in just 77 balls.
Faced with an enormous chase, England's batsmen felt compelled to go for their shots against a proven South Africa pace attack.
But there was still something alarming about the way in which they were dismissed in 22 overs.
"I think it's obvious that we're not performing to our best," said Buttler.
"It's my job as captain, along with the rest of the team, to work out how we can get back to playing that brand of cricket, playing to our potential and getting back to our best.
"It certainly won't be anyone giving up or having those kind of thoughts. We'll just have to dust ourselves down and stick our chests out and go again."
Saturday's result might have been different had Buttler opted to bat first after winning the toss.
As it was, his decision to field exposed the whole of England's XI to the energy-sapping conditions, with the temperature soaring to 36 degrees.
"With hindsight, with the physicality of that innings, potentially batting first would have been a better decision," Buttler said.
"It's a decision I took at the time. I thought it was the right one and I still believe if we were chasing 340, 350, we would have done really well in those conditions."
First triumph for the Americans since 2014 and 16th overall in the World Amateur Team Championship
Dutch skipper Scott Edwards feels the top order is yet to fire
Widely considered as one of the greatest players of all time, he was a member of the England team that won the 1966 FIFA World Cup
The world champions have to win all five of their remaining group matches if they hope to qualify for the semi-finals
Pandya ruled out of the big game with a freak ankle injury as the Black Caps continue to be without skipper Kane Williamson
The championship lived up to its promise of delivering an unforgettable spectacle for fight fans, as 28 top fighters put up electrifying performances
Six-time DP World Tour winner Fleetwood made a guest appearance at the Fire Course as he joined forces with Club Manager Stephen Hubner
Koepka beats Mickelson in a high-profile singles battle between two of LIV Golf’s most decorated Major winners at Trump National Doral in Miami