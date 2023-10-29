Cricket World Cup 2023: Beating England not that tough, says India's Kuldeep

Cricket World Cup 2023: Skippers Cummins, Latham hail record breaking thriller at iconic Dharamshala Stadium
Saturday's mtch records highest aggregate in World Cup history with 771 runs scored in 100 overs of intense battle
India spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Sunday said beating a struggling England team at the World Cup "wasn't that tough" but a good victory nonetheless against the defending champions.
The hosts extended their unbeaten run to six games in the tournament with a 100-run win to all but book their place in the semifinals.
India posted 229-9 before fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah combined to bowl out the opposition for 129 in 34.5 overs.
"I mean to be very honest it was good to win - beating the defending champions," Kuldeep, who took two wickets including England skipper Jos Buttler bowled for 10, told reporters.
"They don't have the great tournament so far. So it wasn't that tough -- they restricted us for like 230."
The left-arm wrist spinner said: "We thought probably we have to pick early wickets to be in the game and certainly Jasprit and Shami did and after they were four down for 40 runs, we just trying to bowl in perfect areas and make them make mistakes."
Shami returned figures of 4-22 and Bumrah struck three times including being on hat-trick at the start to flatten the opposition batting.
India lost to England in the 2019 World Cup which ended with England winning the trophy for the first time.
"I mean, I think conditions matter a lot. They have the best team," Kuldeep said when asked to compare England of 2019 and now.
"They played some really good cricket over the years and they have the same players. So, nothing changes."
