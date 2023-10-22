Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar's batting failures seem to be affecting his captaincy

Pakistan face Afghanistan in a crunch game on Monday

Pakistan captain Babar Azam during a practice session in Chennai on Sunday. — PTI

By Ayaz Memon Published: Sun 22 Oct 2023, 9:05 PM

South Africa’s thumping win over defending champions England on Saturday has opened up opportunities for teams like Pakistan and Australia, currently located in the middle of the points table, for a place in the semifinals.

In this quest, Monday’s game becomes hugely important for Pakistan.

To exploit this opportunity, however, Babar Azam and his beleaguered team will have to shrug off the pusillanimity and mediocrity that have defined their campaign so far in the World Cup.

Barring the ever reliable Mohammad Rizwan, the batting has looked shaky. Most of the top order batsmen have been inconsistent, and the poor run of skipper Babar Azam has hurt the team particularly badly.

On paper, Pakistan bat deep, but none of the all-rounders has fired so it is incumbent on the top order to be that much more productive.

Runs from Babar’s bat are even more crucial as his batting failures also seem to be affecting his captaincy which has bordered on the docile and unimaginative.

Pakistan’s bowling too has been below par. Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf have picked up a few wickets, but at great cost, and largely after the match has been taken away from Pakistan. The spinners have been surprisingly unsuccessful.

Only Shaheen Afridi has looked the part, but even he’s not made dents in the opposition in his opening spell.

Shaheen needs to provide breakthroughs in his opening spell to put his team in control.

While Afghanistan don’t match Pakistan in experience or reputation, and are currently bottom-placed on the points table, they are no pushovers, as complacent England learnt at very high cost.

Afghanistan’s strength is clearly in their spin bowling, with Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi displaying their rich skills and understanding of Indian pitches and conditions.

But it’s not just the bowling. Afghanistan’s batting’s also sparkled, even if intermittently, which could make Pakistan’s task more challenging.

Above all, is the doughty spirit of the Afghans. That is not easy to quell.

