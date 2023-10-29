Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam reveals favourite Indian batters, why he admires them

New Zealand's Kane Williamson also featured in Pakistan captain's list

By ANI Published: Sun 29 Oct 2023, 12:02 PM

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has revealed his favourite batters in the Indian cricket team, along with what he likes best about them.

India and Pakistan have arguably the biggest rivalry in the world of cricket but, Babar didn't hide his admiration for India's two top-quality batters - who, in his opinion, are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Both batters are on the list of the most runs scored in the ongoing World Cup with Virat amassing 354 runs in 5 innings and Rohit scoring 311 runs in the same number of innings as well.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson also featured in Babar's list. Williamson, with his calm and cool composure, has been a fan favourite. His campaign has been plagued by injury but he is expected to return in the final fixtures.

"Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Kane Williamson are my favourite batters in the world. They're the top players in the world. They read the conditions well, that's why they are the best. I admire them," Babar told Star Sports.

"The best thing I like about Virat, Rohit and Kane is how they get the team out of difficult situations and score runs against tough bowling. This is what I try to learn from them," he further added.

Babar has been one of the finest batters of the present generation to grace the surface of cricket, but his efforts with the bat have proved insufficient in the ongoing World Cup.

In Pakistan's 1-wicket loss against South Africa, he scored a 50 in challenging conditions to take the team's score to a competitive total. As the Men in Green continue to lurk in the must-win territory, they will face Bangladesh on Tuesday at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

