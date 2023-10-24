Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia's ambition to win has been reignited

As rank outsiders, the Netherlands have nothing to lose and the pressure will be entirely on the Aussies to stave them off

Australia's David Warner bats in the nets during a practice session in New Delhi on Tuesday. — AFP

By Ayaz Memon Published: Tue 24 Oct 2023, 9:25 PM Last updated: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 10:09 AM

The Dutch come up against an Australian team that appeared to have rediscovered their mojo going by the hammering it doled out to Pakistan last Friday in Bangalore.

On reputation and talent, Wednesday’s match against the Netherlands makes for a lop-sided contest, but this tournament has already seen some upsets and upheavals, so one must be wary of predictions boomeranging.

If the Netherlands need inspiration, they can look back at their fantastic win over South Africa. An additional boost to their self-confidence can also come from Afghanistan’s superb run so far in which they have toppled two giants, defending champions England last week, and former champions Pakistan on Monday night.

Australia are unlikely to be as complacent as England or as timid as Pakistan. After defeat in their first two matches, they’ve come back very strongly. The ambition to win has been reignited, and the momentum’s good.

With David Warner and Mitchell Marsh stroking their way to powerful centuries against Pakistan, the top order doesn’t look wobbly any more, though big runs from Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Marnus Labuschagne (if he plays) are awaited.

The pint-sized Warner was at his destructive best against Pakistan in the previous game. His is the wicket the Netherlands will want early.

What’s given the Aussie campaign sharpness is Adam Zampa’s form. The diminutive leg-spinner looked out of sorts in the early games but bowled with fine control, skill and guile in the last two matches.

The three fast bowlers, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, have been steady if not spectacular, and with Maxwell doing a decent job as a second spinner, the bowling attack looks well-rounded.

Though bereft of stars and with limited international experience, the Netherlands' prospects realistically are dim. As rank outsiders, however, they have nothing to lose and the pressure will be entirely on the Aussies to stave off the plucky Dutch.

Netherlands will depend a lot on Bas De Leede’s all-round skills as he remains his side’s best bet against the strong Aussies.

Wednesday's match:

Australia vs Netherlands

New Delhi, 12:30 pm UAE Time

Teams:

Australia (probable): 1 David Warner, 2 Travis Head, 3 Mitchell Marsh, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Josh Inglis (wk), 6 Glenn Maxwell, 7 Marcus Stoinis, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Adam Zampa

The Netherlands (probable): 1 Vikramjit Singh, 2 Max O'Dowd, 3 Colin Ackermann, 4 Bas de Leede, 5 Teja Nidamanuru, 6 Scott Edwards (capt & wk), 7 Sybrand Engelbrecht, 8 Roelof van der Merwe, 9 Logan van Beek, 10 Aryan Dutt, 11 Paul van Meekeren

Head-to-head:

Matches: 2

Australia wins: 2

Netherlands wins: 0

ALSO READ: