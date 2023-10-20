Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia post 367 against Pakistan

Renowned jiu-jitsu and MMA athletes will engage at the world-renowed Mubadala Arena this weekend
David Warner and Mitchell Marsh both made centuries as the openers pummelled Pakistan in their World Cup clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.
The pair put on 259 for the first wicket as Australia racked up 367. Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi picked five wickets, while Haris Rauf took three.
Warner reached his 21st ODI century off 85 balls with seven fours and six sixes with Marsh completing his ton from 100 deliveries, hitting 10 fours and six sixes.
Marsh's century came on his 32nd birthday while Warner was dropped by Usama Mir off Shaheen Shah Afridi when he had made just 10.
Marsh was eventually dismissed for 121 when Mir successfully held onto a chance off Shaheen.
Pakistan made one change from the team defeated by India with Mir coming in for fellow leg spinner Shadab Khan.
Australia are unchanged following their win against Sri Lanka, their first in the tournament after two opening losses.
Pakistan have two wins and one defeat.
ALSO READ:
Renowned jiu-jitsu and MMA athletes will engage at the world-renowed Mubadala Arena this weekend
Saudi’s Al Rajhi claims outright rally victory in the final round of the World Rally-Raid Championship
The Netherlands’ Benjamin Reuter had an individual low round of 66 at Abu Dhabi Golf Club
A former resident of the UAE the Northern Irishman enjoys a remarkable record in the iconic DP World Tour tournament which is played at the Emirates Golf Club
Messi was denied a hat trick in the second half when he had a goal disallowed for offside following a VAR review
The inaugural games will now feature the league’s top stars in a celebration of unity through sport
As many as 36 teams will be represented at the prestigious World Amateur Team Championships (WATC) event which twill be played at the National Course
Qualifying for the season long Race to Obidos in Portugal continues as Emirates Golf Club Ladies’ Section hosts the UAE International Pairs