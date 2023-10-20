Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia post 367 against Pakistan

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh score centuries as they put on 259 for the first wicket

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh celebrates his century with David Warner. — PTI

By Web Desk & AFP Published: Fri 20 Oct 2023, 4:36 PM

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh both made centuries as the openers pummelled Pakistan in their World Cup clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

The pair put on 259 for the first wicket as Australia racked up 367. Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi picked five wickets, while Haris Rauf took three.

Warner reached his 21st ODI century off 85 balls with seven fours and six sixes with Marsh completing his ton from 100 deliveries, hitting 10 fours and six sixes.

Marsh's century came on his 32nd birthday while Warner was dropped by Usama Mir off Shaheen Shah Afridi when he had made just 10.

Marsh was eventually dismissed for 121 when Mir successfully held onto a chance off Shaheen.

Pakistan made one change from the team defeated by India with Mir coming in for fellow leg spinner Shadab Khan.

Australia are unchanged following their win against Sri Lanka, their first in the tournament after two opening losses.

Pakistan have two wins and one defeat.

ALSO READ: