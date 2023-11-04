Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia knock defending champions England out

Australia's Adam Zampa. — AFP

Published: Sat 4 Nov 2023, 8:49 PM Last updated: Sat 4 Nov 2023, 9:03 PM

Australia defeated old foes England in a World Cup match in Ahmedabad on Saturday to add more misery to the defending champions.

Australia won by 33 runs to consign England to a sixth defeat in seven matches and officially knock them out of the tournament.

All-rounder Ben Stokes had struck a defiant half-century to boost England's pursuit of a victory target of 287 but it was not to be for Jos Buttler's men as they were all out for 253.

Earlier Australia made 286 all out with Marnus Labuschagne top-scoring with 71 after England elected to bowl first.

Fast bowler Chris Woakes stood out with figures of 4-54 to end the opposition innings in 49.3 overs.

