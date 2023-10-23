Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan shock Pakistan by eight wickets

Players use sustainable tees made from recycled palm waste at Abu Dhabi Golf Club showpiece events
Afghanistan pulled off their second major shock of the Cricket World Cup on Monday when they sent Pakistan crashing to an eight-wicket defeat.
Chasing 283 to win, Afghanistan rode on the back of impressive innings from Ibrahim Zadran (87), Rahmat Shah (77 not out), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (65) and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (48 not out) to reach their target with six balls to spare.
Afghanistan, who stunned defending champions England earlier in the tournament, and Pakistan both now have two wins and three losses from their five group games.
