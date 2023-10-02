Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan have the skills and spirit to cause upsets

We are attracting new members all the time in addition to our existing and loyal membership, says co-founder Vijay Vasu
Brimming with world-class spinners, Afghanistan will come into this year's World Cup in India with a lot of confidence.
Most importantly, they recently beat Bangladesh and came very close to beating Pakistan in the second match of the three-game ODI series in August.
They also came close to qualifying for the Super Four at the Asia Cup last month only to falter in the finish line due to the team management's lack of clarity about the qualification criteria in a make-or-break game against Sri Lanka.
In a recent interview, spin wizard Rashid Khan said this is their second 50 overs ICC World Cup and this time they are not just going to be pushovers.
They have enough experience of playing the 50-over format, now it's about executing them on the field.
They have batsman like Ibrahim Zadran who has a solid temperament for this format. The 21-year-old, who has an ODI average of 54 with four hundreds, can anchor the innings.
Then they have Rahmanullah Gurbaz, another bright young talent who hit a magnificent 151 against a strong Pakistan bowling attack recently.
When it comes to the spin department, they are second to none with Rashid, who has 172 wickets in 94 games at an astonishing average of 19, leading the pack.
Mujeeb ur Rahman, a wicket-taking off-spinner, bowls exceptionally well in the power play.
In Mohammad Nabi, they have their most experienced all-rounder who has 154 wickets and 3000 runs with the bat.
Afghanistan is not too far behind in the pace department with left-armer Fazalhaq Farooqi capable of running through a side with his swing and pace.
This team definitely have the weapons to hurt the top guns on their day.
We are attracting new members all the time in addition to our existing and loyal membership, says co-founder Vijay Vasu
The event is open to all golfers in the UAE with an official handicap
Europe lead US 6½-1½ after dominating display on day one at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club
Emirati duo ready for big fight in Sardinia to keep team crown within reach
Jeev Milkha Singh tied 12th in Asian Tour ievent at the Taiwan Golf and Country Club, Tamsui.
Warham and Casey denied on the count back at the Jumeirah Golf Estates Fire course
American Jessica Pegula beats Maria Sakkari of Greece to reach Pan Pacific Open final in Japan
Longchamp rolls out the red carpet as the flat season reaches its climax with a top-class edition of the €5m Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday.