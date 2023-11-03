Cricket World Cup 2023: 8 records India broke with its 302-run win over Sri Lanka

The Rolex Series Abu Dhabi Championship will embark on a new era with a new date and elevated position on the tour’s international schedule
India confirmed a place in the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2023 with a commanding 302-run victory over Sri Lanka on Thursday at a full-house Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.
India outclassed their Asian opponents in every aspect and broke several records. Let’s look at some of them.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
ALSO READ:
The Rolex Series Abu Dhabi Championship will embark on a new era with a new date and elevated position on the tour’s international schedule
The eight-division boxing champion also hopes for special permission from the IOC to fight at next year's Paris Olympic Games
The winning team with 55 points were Remegia Din, James Crichton, Mark Taylor and Damien Lennon.
Sami Valimaki wins playoff battle with Jorge Campillo to move up 23 spots to 7th place on the Race to Dubai Rankings
IGS Senior Committee Member Dev Kurup says the tournament was 'tremendous'
Chinese Taipei’s Huai-Chien wins Individual title with 13 under-par 275 at Abu Dhabi Golf Club
South Africa's James Kingston heads strong field head to the Legends Tour in Las Manga, Spain for the Farmfoods European Senior Masters.
The world No 2 will head the field in the inaugural Dubai Invitational at the Dubai Creek in January, 2024 and then play in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic a week later