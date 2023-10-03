Cricket: PCB chief proposes bilateral series with India

Dan Read and James Wilde representing Dubai Bandits Golf Society win individual Pair's competition
In an attempt to revive cricket relations between India and Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee chairman, Zaka Ashraf proposed a bilateral tournament to the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
According to an interview conducted by ARY News, the chairman proposed a Jinnah-Gandhi trophy, named after great leaders from both countries.
Ashraf said that the India-Pakistan contest is the greatest and questioned why India doesn't tour Pakistan. he even highlighted that Australia and England visited the country for a series.
Both countries have not played a bilateral series in several years over deteriorating political conditions.
