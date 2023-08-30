Cricket: England women to earn same match fees as men's team

After Chopra beat Nadeem for the world championships gold on Sunday, the two athletes will vie for the top honours at the Asian Games next month
The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has increased match fees for the women's team to bring them in line with the men's team, the governing body said on Wednesday.
The increase takes effect immediately, starting with the three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka starting on Thursday.
The decision follows record-breaking crowds at the Women's Ashes series in June and July, where the total attendance was 110,000 and all three one-day internationals were sold out.
"It's fantastic to see equal match fees," England women's captain Heather Knight said. "I'm sure this will make cricket an increasingly attractive sport to girls and young women as we continue to grow the game."
The change was recommended in a report released by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket last month, which said the women's match fees were 25% of the men's for white-ball matches and 15% for Test matches.
"We are currently considering all the recommendations made by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, but equalising match fees is one immediate step we are pleased to make now," ECB chief executive Richard Gould said.
"We all want cricket to be the team sport of choice for female athletes... However, we know there is still much further to go as we ultimately strive for equality across the game."
ALSO READ:
After Chopra beat Nadeem for the world championships gold on Sunday, the two athletes will vie for the top honours at the Asian Games next month
'It just doesn’t feel real for some reason,' the gymnast said
Fast-bowling legend thinks that Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are capable of pulling off a surprise in the Asia Cup
Pakistan's reigning Commonwealth Games champion Arshad Nadeem took the silver with his season's best throw of 87.82m
Saturday's win saw them overtake Australia for the No. 1 spot in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's ODI Rankings
Dutch sensation equals Vettel's 2013 record streak as the double world champion records third home win
Man City leave it late to snatch points over battling Sheffield United as Villa steam roll Burnley
The last six ODI matches since 2015 have been all one-sided with India winning five and Pakistan winning the big one, the Champions Trophy final