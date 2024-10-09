Cook tips Root to break Tendulkar's all-time runs record

England's Joe Root plays a shot during the third day of the first Test against Pakistan. — AFP

Former England captain Alastair Cook on Wednesday tipped record-breaking Joe Root to go past Sachin Tendulkar's all-time leading Test runs total.

Root became England's leading run scorer in the longest format on his way to a 35th Test century on day three of the first Test against Pakistan in Multan on Wednesday.

When Root reached 71 before lunch he passed the previous milestone of 12,472 runs set by his former captain Cook and moved to fifth on the all-time list.

Indian great Tendulkar tops the chart on 15,921 runs, but Cook said that Root, who is 33, has plenty more years left at the top.

"I can see him overhauling Sachin Tendulkar's record," Cook said while commentating on BBC radio.

"You could say Sachin is still the favourite but just.

"I don't see that happening for Root to lose that hunger and ability to keep driving himself forward for the next couple of years."

Root's majestic unbeaten century guided England to 492-3 at stumps on the third day of the opening match against Pakistan on Wednesday.

Root began the day on 32 not out, needing a further 39 runs to eclipse Cook's tally of 12,472, and the former captain eased to his target with an on-drive for four off Aamer Jamal before soaking up loud applause from the travelling English fans.

He then fought off cramps after lunch to bring up his 35th century with a reverse-sweep and looked poised to plunder more runs after cruising to 176 not out at the close with England trailing by 64 runs.

Fellow Yorkshireman Harry Brook was batting on 141, a fine knock that followed Ben Duckett's quick-fire 84 earlier.

Pakistan's bowlers were unable to extract any help from the flat pitch at the Multan Cricket Stadium and were wrestled into submission by England, who had toiled on the first two days of the match.

Root got to his fifty earlier with an inside edge and the 33-year-old survived a loud lbw appeal to go past Cook's record and into the top-five in the all-time list behind Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis, Ricky Ponting and Tendulkar.

Root's achievement was hailed by current England captain Ben Stokes, who is sitting out the first Test with an injury.

"The selflessness that he has is an incredible attribute for him," Stokes said in a video on the England and Wales Cricket Board's social media channels.

"He always puts the team first, and the fact that he's got so many runs is just a bonus for us. He's an incredible player."

Two other former England captains, Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain, joined those paying tribute to Root, who made his Test debut in Nagpur against India in 2012.