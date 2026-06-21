Coach Ojha hails Sooryavanshi's 29-ball 94 against Sri Lanka A

As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered a stunning innings against the Sri Lanka A team, his coach, Manish Ojha, praised his intent and ability to capitalise on loose deliveries, highlighting his powerful shots over cover and down the ground.

Sooryavanshi continued his meteoric rise in world cricket with a breathtaking innings of 94 off just 29 balls, including the fastest half-century in List A cricket history, during the tri-series final between India A and Sri Lanka A at Dambulla on Sunday in Sri Lanka.

The 15-year-old opener rewrote the record books by racing to his maiden India A fifty in only 11 deliveries, surpassing the previous List A record of a 12-ball half-century set by Sri Lanka's Kaushalya Weeraratne more than two decades ago.

"Vaibhav batted magnificently. Right from the very first ball, he maintained his intent and aggression, converting every loose delivery into runs. He broke Yuvraj Singh's record for a 50 off just 11 balls, hitting five sixes and five fours in the process...his batting was outstanding, particularly the strokes he executed over the covers and the sixes and fours he hit down the ground over the bowler's head," Ojha said.

Sooryavanshi launched a stunning assault on the Sri Lankan bowling attack from the outset, peppering the boundary ropes with audacious strokeplay.

His whirlwind knock featured 10 fours and eight sixes as he dominated the powerplay and put India A in a commanding position after being asked to bat first.

Needing just six more runs for a century, Sooryavanshi was within touching distance of equalling the fastest List A hundred ever recorded. Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk currently holds that record after reaching three figures in 29 balls for South Australia against Tasmania in 2023.

India ended the tri-series on a high, producing their best performances in the final two matches, including a must-win league game against Afghanistan A, before sealing a comprehensive 66-run victory over Sri Lanka A in the final on Sunday

Powered by a sensational 94 from Sooryavanshi, along with key contributions from Priyansh Arya (39), Ruturaj Gaikwad (40), skipper Tilak Varma (67) and Kumar Kushagra (36), India posted a commanding total of 377.

In reply, Sri Lanka A (311 all out) were bowled out well short of the target despite fifties from Sadeera Samarawickrama (52) and Wanuja Sahan (62).