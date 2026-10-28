Coach backs Babar Azam to silence critics in Sri Lanka final

Babar Azam has scored just 118 runs in four tri-series matches, but Pakistan batting coach Mike Smith insists the former captain has the full backing of the team management

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 28 Oct 2026, 8:49 PM
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Pakistan’s team management will continue to back Babar Azam despite the star batter’s lack of big scores, batting coach Mike Smith said ahead of the home team’s tri-series final against Sri Lanka.

Saturday’s final will be a big opportunity for Babar to prove that he still belongs at the highest level.

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Once a prolific batter in the 50-over format, Babar has cut a frustrating figure, having scored just 118 runs in four matches against England and Sri Lanka in the ongoing tri-series.

Pakistan nevertheless booked their spot in the final with a consistent run in the league phase, winning three of their four matches.

But Babar, Pakistan’s most experienced batter, has yet to find his top form, as the elegant right-hander has failed to replicate his success in the 2026 PSL (Pakistan Super League), where he was the top scorer with 588 runs, playing a key role in Peshawar Zalmi’s triumph.

Since then, he has scored just 243 runs in seven ODIs at 34.71.

While his Test numbers during the same period are better (405 runs in five matches at 50.62), he hasn’t scored an international hundred since November last year.

But Smith says Babar has the full backing of the Pakistan coaching staff.

"It is definitely not a cause for concern. The hardest part of batting in cricket is getting established at the crease, and Babar is doing that effortlessly," Smith said of Babar, who is struggling to convert his starts in this tri-series.

“Had he converted one of those solid starts into a substantial century, this would not even be a topic of discussion.

“That is the nature of elite international sport—you cannot deliver a peak performance every single time. Those who truly understand the game can see how well he is striking the ball. We have zero doubt that a big score is imminent, and when it comes, it will be magnificent to watch.”

Pakistan fans will hope that Babar, 32, will deliver when it matters most—in the final against Sri Lanka on Saturday in Lahore, his home turf.

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