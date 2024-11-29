Champions Trophy in Pakistan: No decision yet on fate of tournament

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: AFP file

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said talks were continuing to settle uncertainty around next year's Champions Trophy, sources told AFP, after India refused to travel to host nation Pakistan.

The event's fate has been hanging in the balance since earlier this month, when the ICC said India had declined to visit Pakistan for the eight-team tournament.

The neighbours have fought three wars since being carved out of the subcontinent's partition in 1947 and that rivalry is often reflected on the cricket field.

A meeting by the Dubai-headquartered ICC was held briefly on Friday but adjourned without a decision, according to several sources with knowledge of the talks who were not authorised to speak to media.

"All parties continue to work towards a positive resolution," said one source, adding that "it is expected that the board will reconvene in the next few days".