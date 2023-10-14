'Chak de fattey': Usain Bolt wishes Virat Kohli ahead of today's high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan

Venezuela end Brazil winning streak with stunning 1-1 draw
As cricket mania grips fans ahead of India-Pakistan's much anticipated World Cup match set to take place in Ahmedabad today, a playful banter between unexpected sportsmen has left netizens delighted.
Taking to X on Saturday, legendary sprinter Usain Bolt wished Virat Kohli ahead of today's match.
The runner applauded the iconic cricketer's fielding skills after Kohli posted a picture of him diving on the field for a puma advertisement.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Bolt mentioned that he would be watching the World Cup match as he cheered the cricketer on by saying 'chak de fattey'.
Along with his tweet, Usain posted a picture of him that dates back to 2018, when he took part in a foot race in space-like conditions with no gravity.
Virat Kohli then playfully replied to the sprinter by referring to him as 'paaji'.
This exchange has garnered 3.9million views online, with fans anticipating the winner for today's match.
A user commented: "Usain Bolt is officially a Punjabi now."
Another fan called Kohli the Usain of cricket.
Many wished the cricketer ahead of the big day, with comments like: "We want century king."
The match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, from 2pm IST (12.30pm UAE time), with the toss at 1.30pm IST (12pm UAE time).
ALSO READ:
Venezuela end Brazil winning streak with stunning 1-1 draw
Vedant Pal prevails on a countback to take home the trophy for Best Gross
The Abu Dhabi World Pro champion looks forward to achieving a new milestone in combat sports and grappling
Eight of the top ten players in the Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking to compete in the Espirito Santo Trophy
Up to Dh3,000 prize will be handed out to winners in different categories
With his mother in watching at St. Andrews, the golfer from Sheffield, England closed out a first European tour title in two years with a birdie putt on the final hole
As he prepares for LIV Golf Jeddah this week with his Crushers GC Team the popular Indian golfer thinks it will be competitive right to the last putt on Sunday night
Crucial week for both players and teams who are hoping to retain their playing privileges for 2024