'Chak de fattey': Usain Bolt wishes Virat Kohli ahead of today's high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan

by Web Desk Published: Sat 14 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM Last updated: Sat 14 Oct 2023, 10:44 AM

As cricket mania grips fans ahead of India-Pakistan's much anticipated World Cup match set to take place in Ahmedabad today, a playful banter between unexpected sportsmen has left netizens delighted.

Taking to X on Saturday, legendary sprinter Usain Bolt wished Virat Kohli ahead of today's match.

The runner applauded the iconic cricketer's fielding skills after Kohli posted a picture of him diving on the field for a puma advertisement.

Bolt mentioned that he would be watching the World Cup match as he cheered the cricketer on by saying 'chak de fattey'.

Along with his tweet, Usain posted a picture of him that dates back to 2018, when he took part in a foot race in space-like conditions with no gravity.

Virat Kohli then playfully replied to the sprinter by referring to him as 'paaji'.

This exchange has garnered 3.9million views online, with fans anticipating the winner for today's match.

A user commented: "Usain Bolt is officially a Punjabi now."

Another fan called Kohli the Usain of cricket.

Many wished the cricketer ahead of the big day, with comments like: "We want century king."

The match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, from 2pm IST (12.30pm UAE time), with the toss at 1.30pm IST (12pm UAE time).

