Can Jaiswal handle the bounce in Perth? Haddin fears for Indian opener ahead of first Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal's only trip outside of Asia failed to produce results as he managed just 50 runs in four innings in South Africa on pitches that helped seam bowling. — AFP

Former Australian captain Brad Haddin opined that Indian batters will struggle against the home team's star-studded bowling line-up during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, pointing out that opening during the first Test in Perth would be a "hard work" for young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is making his first trip to Australia.

The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will start at Perth's Optus Stadium on November 22. The series is extremely crucial for both sides' ICC World Test Championship final chances.

While the Aussies will be aiming to get a good start in their bid to prevent a hat trick of series losses to India at home, the visitors would also be charged up after a suffering humiliating whitewash against New Zealand at home in the three-match Test series, their first Test series loss in home conditions in 12 years.

Speaking on the Willow Talk Podcast with Australia's T20 winning skipper Aaron Finch on Monday, Brad said: "I do not think that the Indian batters are going to stand up to our quicks. I know Jaiswal is a really good player, but he has not come out and seen Australia before, so I am not sure whether he is going to handle the bounce. Opening in Perth is hard work."

In 14 Tests since his debut last year, Jaiswal has built a reputation as a fantastic young opener in Test cricket. The left-hander has scored 1,407 runs at an average of 56.28, with three centuries and eight fifties.