Asia Cup in UAE: Tickets to go on sale from 5pm today

The match tickets for Asia Cup 2025 will be available from 5pm today, August 29, the Emirates Cricket Board announced on their website. The tickets start from Dh40 for Abu Dhabi matches and Dh50 for Dubai matches.

Tickets for the most sought-after India vs Pakistan match will initially be available in a seven-match tickets package starting at Dh1,400. Fans can buy separate (standalone) tickets for each of the remaining matches which are not included in the seven-match tickets package.

Tickets will be available on the Platinum List website, the Board said. In the coming days, tickets will also be made available at the tickets offices at both Dubai International Stadium and Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Details will be announced in due course, the statement on their website read.

Cricket fans have been waiting for this day with bated breath, as they attempt to get their hands on some of the most coveted tickets for popular matches.

This year, the tournament is taking place in the UAE, as India and Pakistan only play each other in international tournaments on neutral grounds. As part of a compromise deal, both teams have not met on either side's soil in a bilateral series since 2012.

Earlier, the Asian Cricket Council warned that official tickets for the Asia Cup in UAE have "not yet been released", to inform fans who could fall scam to fake tickets being sold online.

Khaleej Times reported that fake tickets were already being sold for highly coveted matches like the India-Pakistan clash on September 14.

Some were even 'sponsored' websites being displayed at ideal locations on the Google search page.

Now that tickets are being sold on official channels, take a look at the fixtures for the upcoming tournament, in case you missed them:

Group Stage:

Sep 9 – Afghanistan vs Hong Kong (Abu Dhabi)

Sep 10 – India vs UAE (Dubai)

Sep 11 – Bangladesh vs Hong Kong (Abu Dhabi)

Sep 12 – Pakistan vs Oman (Dubai)

Sep 13 – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Abu Dhabi)

Sep 14 – India vs Pakistan (Dubai)

Sep 15 – UAE vs Oman (Abu Dhabi)

Sep 15 (later) – Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong (Dubai)

Sep 16 – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)

Sep 17 – Pakistan vs UAE (Dubai)

Sep 18 – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)

Sep 19 – India vs Oman (Abu Dhabi)

Super Four (Top 2 from each group)

Sep 20 – B1 vs B2 (Dubai)

Sep 21 – A1 vs A2 (Dubai)

Sep 23 – A2 vs B1 (Abu Dhabi)

Sep 24 – A1 vs B2 (Dubai)

Sep 25 – A2 vs B2 (Dubai)

Sep 26 – A1 vs B1 (Dubai)

Final

Sep 28 – Final (Dubai International Cricket Stadium)