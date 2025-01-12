Bumrah sidelined, Shami returns for India's T20 series against England

India's Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking a wicket. — AFP file

India's injured quick Jasprit Bumrah will miss the five-match T20 international series with England, while Mohammed Shami has returned to the squad after more than a year out with an ankle injury, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) announced on Saturday.

Bumrah, the highest wicket-taker in the recent Test series with Australia which India lost 3-1, had back spasms during the final Test in Sydney, which forced him out of the match midway.

Seamer Shami, who had surgery on his injured ankle, is back for the first time since the 50-over World Cup final in November 2023 where hosts India lost to Australia.