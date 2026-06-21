Brilliant Henry wraps up victory for New Zealand as England collapse

Matt Henry produced New Zealand's best ever bowling figures against England, taking the last five wickets in a deadly display of pace to wrap up a 253-run win in the second Test at The Oval and level the series at 1-1 on Sunday.

Starting the fifth day on 182-5 chasing a huge 463 for an unlikely victory, England folded inside 50 minutes and were all out for 209 as Henry ran riot.

He took all five wickets that fell in the morning to end with match figures of 11 for 109.

Henry began his onslaught with the crucial removal of Joe Root lbw for 77 off the first ball of his second over of the day -- Root adding only two runs to his overnight score.

Two balls later he flattened Jofra Archer's middle stump with an unplayable ball that scuttled low.

Continuing to torment England, in his next over he had Matthew Fisher chopping on to his stumps without scoring and with his next ball Josh Tongue edged to Daryl Mitchell.

Henry then finished it off in style by bowling Jordan Cox with an in-swinging yorker to finish the innings with six for 29 to go with the five for 80 in the first innings.

"Didn't expect it to unfold like that, but it saved a hot day in the field," said man of the match Henry, who suffered a back spasm in the defeat at Lord's in the first test.

"The way the guys applied themselves with the ball was relentless."

It was a sorry end for an England side who have now lost six of their last eight tests. They have also been dogged by the controversy surrounding captain Ben Stokes and bowler Gus Atkinson who were left out pending an investigation into a nightclub incident after they broke a team curfew following the first-test win at Lord's earlier this month. England will have to regroup quickly for the series decider at Trent Bridge next week when Stokes is expected to return.

His absence was keenly felt by an inexperienced England side fielding three debutants and two players with one cap each.

"We are anticipating Ben will be back (for the Trent Bridge Test as captain)," England head coach Brendon McCullum told Sky Sports.

After a relatively even first day of the match, New Zealand seized control on the second morning when a shambolic England bowling display allowed them to put on more than 100 runs for their last three wickets with Glenn Phillips making a century.

Henry took the crucial wickets of Root and Harry Brook in England's first innings -- a feat he also managed in the second.

Having earned a 100-run first-innings lead, New Zealand then piled on the pressure in their second innings with Henry Nicholls making a fluent 121.

"I'm disappointed that we found ourselves on the wrong side of the result but that's how it sits," said Root, who returned as captain for a record-extending 65th time.

"Without sounding too sort of cliche, there have been a lot of good things in between some pretty ordinary stuff.

"Credit to Phillips, I thought he played brilliantly, same with (Henry) Nicholls in the second innings. Our batters have got to learn from that.

"It is 1-1 and still everything to play for at Trent Bridge."