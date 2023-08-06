Pakistan to send cricket team to India for World Cup

Foreign office announces the decision to send team to India for World Cup 2023

By Reuters Published: Sun 6 Aug 2023, 6:31 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Aug 2023, 7:15 PM

Pakistan has decided to send its cricket team to India to participate in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the country's foreign office announced on Sunday.

The neighbouring countries, who share fraught relations, have played each other only in multi-team events at neutral venues over the last decade.

Earlier, Pakistan cricket team had said they would require government permission to travel to India for the World Cup though the ICC was hopeful of their participation.

"Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics....Pakistan believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations," the foreign office statement said of its decision to take part in the World Cup in October and November.

India has ruled out travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to begin on August 31.

Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was among the foreign ministers who travelled to India's Goa last month for a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, becoming the first senior Pakistani leader to visit India in nine years.

Pakistan's foreign office said it had concerns about its cricket team's security during the tournament and would convey them to the International Cricket Council and Indian government.

