Pakistan to send cricket team to India for World Cup

The Argentinian was sentenced in July 2021 for threats and harassment of his former partners
Pakistan has decided to send its cricket team to India to participate in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the country's foreign office announced on Sunday.
The neighbouring countries, who share fraught relations, have played each other only in multi-team events at neutral venues over the last decade.
Earlier, Pakistan cricket team had said they would require government permission to travel to India for the World Cup though the ICC was hopeful of their participation.
"Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics....Pakistan believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations," the foreign office statement said of its decision to take part in the World Cup in October and November.
India has ruled out travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to begin on August 31.
Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was among the foreign ministers who travelled to India's Goa last month for a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, becoming the first senior Pakistani leader to visit India in nine years.
Pakistan's foreign office said it had concerns about its cricket team's security during the tournament and would convey them to the International Cricket Council and Indian government.
ALSO READ:
The Argentinian was sentenced in July 2021 for threats and harassment of his former partners
Returning speedster Jasprit Bumrah will skipper the Indian team on their tour of Ireland
Fighter's gold medal in 70.3 KG division brings UAE’s overall medal tally to 12 as Al Hosani hails team’s overall performance
Former champion says he is looking forward to working with the MMA star and supporting his transition from the Octagon to the boxing ring
The 34-year-old batsman made 156 appearances for his country across three formats, scoring 5,066 runs
The 25-year-old French player signed a six-year contract with the Premier League club, which was in the market for a center-back after Wesley Fofana underwent surgery
Opener says adapting to pitch conditions will be the key as the two sides face-off in a five-match Test series
The Royal Challengers have not won the tournament was established in 2008 but finished runner-up on three occasions between 2009 and 2016