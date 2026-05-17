Bowlers, Joy put Bangladesh on top in second Pakistan Test

Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy struck a fluent half-century after the bowlers dominated to put Bangladesh firmly in command of the second Test against Pakistan on Sunday.

Bangladesh, who lead the two-match series 1-0, closed day two on 110-3 in their second innings, leading by 156 runs in Sylhet.

Joy, who fell for a duck in the first innings, responded with 52 off 64 balls before falling to pace bowler Mohammad Abbas.

Tanzid Hasan fell cheaply for four off quick bowler Khurram Shahzad, who later took down Mominul Haque for 30 in the final over of the day, while captain Najmul Hossain Shanto remained unbeaten on 13.

Earlier, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam and speedster Nahid Rana took three wickets each to bowl Pakistan out for 232, giving Bangladesh a 46-run first innings lead.

Babar Azam's 68, which included 10 fours, was the only significant resistance from the visitors.

Pace spearhead Taskin Ahmed removed overnight openers Abdullah Fazal and Azan Awais early and spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed skipper Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel before lunch.

Rana and Taijul shared the remaining six wickets in the afternoon session.

Pakistan's Azam acknowledged the damage done by his dismissal.

"The turning point is my wicket and Salman Ali Agha's wicket -- after that we did not build any partnerships. These two dismissals changed the momentum," said Azam.

Rana, who has now dismissed Azam three times in three Test matches, said any opposition hostility at him would be at their own peril.

"I don't know if they will think twice about bowling bouncers at me but I can say this much -- if anyone bounces me, I will not let them off easily," the 23-year-old Rana said.

Rana was also bullish about Bangladesh's prospects heading into day three.

"There is no specific target like 200, 250 or 300. We have a lot of time -- three days still remain. We will try to bat the full day tomorrow," he said.

Bangladesh's dominant position was built on Litton Das's extraordinary rescue act on Saturday.

Walking in at 106-4 -- a position that deteriorated to 116-6, Litton struck 16 fours and two sixes in his 126 to steer Bangladesh to 278 all out.