Bosch to make South Africa Test debut against Pakistan

South Africa's all-rounder Corbin Bosch. — AFP

South Africa will field debutant Corbin Bosch in their first Test against Pakistan, starting on Boxing Day, as captain Temba Bavuma revealed the line-up on Tuesday.

Bosch features in an all-seamer bowling line-up and will be playing on his home ground at Centurion, winning a Test cap just days after making his one day international debut on Sunday, hitting 40 not out and taking one wicket as South Africa lost to Pakistan at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

The 30-year-old Bosch joins Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada and Dane Paterson in the home attack, getting an opportunity because of a long injury list that sees Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Lizaad Williams all out because of injury or lack of fitness.

"It's one thing making your debut, but then to make it where you've made a name for yourself in the provincial setup is another thing," Bavuma said of Bosch at a press conference on Tuesday.

"I think Corbin adds an extra element to our bowling attack, he comes with the extra pace. Obviously, a big, strong guy as well, so one of the guys who can hit the deck hard.

"And he obviously offers a role with the bat as well. We saw in the ODI that he can hold his own with the bat. We're excited for him to see what he can do with the red ball and strengthen our bowling line-up," added the South Africa captain.

The all-pace attack means frontline spinner Keshav Maharaj sits out. "I think it's no different to what we've generally gone with. We back our seamers here in Centurion and nothing has changed," Bavuma said.

South Africa are chasing a win that would guarantee them a place in next June’s World Test Championship, as they sit top of the standings after winning their last five Tests.