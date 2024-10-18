Bold Pakistan sink England to end home drought

Photo: AFP

Bold selection calls and a spin-friendly surface in Multan helped Pakistan end their winless home run with a series-levelling victory in the second test against England on Friday.

Pakistan's victory by 152 runs in a little over three days is their first at home since they beat South Africa in Rawalpindi in February 2021.

Their first win under Shan Masood's captaincy also lifted some of the gloom that had descended on a team smarting from a 2-0 whitewash at home against Bangladesh.

It would not have been possible but for the bold calls Pakistan selectors took after England inflicted an innings defeat on them in the series opener also in Multan.

Following the shellacking, Pakistan took the drastic step of dropping batter Babar Azam and pacers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi, who have been off-colour in recent times.

Much to their relief, the move paid off.

Replacing Babar, Kamran Ghulam impressed immediately smashing a terrific hundred in the first innings of his debut test.

"It's never easy when you're replacing one of the best batters in the world," Shan said of Kamran, who was trolled on social media after his selection.

"I read some things that were horrid, even before he played his first test match. I can't even imagine the pressure that someone can be under.

"But we were all behind him and I think from the get-go, he seemed like he belonged."

Pakistan's ploy to go with a spin-heavy attack, with Aamer Jamal the lone seam option, also paid dividends on a turning track at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Terrific duo

Off-spinner Sajid Khan and left-arm spinner Noman Ali wreaked havoc sharing all 20 England wickets in a terrific display of spin bowling on an obliging surface.

They bowled so well that Shan did not use a third bowler in England's second innings that lasted 33.3 overs.