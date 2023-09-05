UAE

BCCI announces Team India squad for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Take a look at the squad that has been chosen to compete in the event to be hosted by India from October 5 to November 19

By Web Desk

Published: Tue 5 Sep 2023, 12:23 PM

Last updated: Tue 5 Sep 2023, 12:58 PM

The Board for Cricket Control in India has announced the squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup in 2023.

Take a look at the squad that has been chosen to compete:

  • Rohit Sharma (C)
  • Axar Patel
  • Shubman Gill
  • Shardul Thakur
  • Virat Kohli
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Shreyas Iyer
  • Mohammed Shami
  • Ishan Kishan
  • Mohammed Siraj
  • KL Rahul
  • Kuldeep Yadav
  • Hardik Pandya (VC)
  • Suryakumar Yadav
  • Ravindra Jadeja

The World Cup will kick off with a repeat of the 2019 Final, England against New Zealand, in the largest cricket stadium in the world in Ahmedabad – an occasion not to be missed.

