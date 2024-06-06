Batters hold the key in India-Pakistan clash, says Rashid Latif

Yousef A. Alhassadi claims Category B title
As we get closer to the highly awaited India-Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup on Sunday, it’s not the form of the two teams that pundits are analysing.
Rather, it’s the drop-in pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York that has left everyone scratching their heads.
In the two matches that have been played so far, batters have come under a barrage of hostile short-pitched bowling from the fast bowlers.
The steep bounce on this surface and excessive seam movement saw Sri Lanka slump to 77 all out against South Africa.
Then on Wednesday, the world-class Indian bowling attack was too good against the modest Ireland who were bowled out for 96.
Given the nature of this pitch, fans across the world as well as the 34,000 ticketholders inside the stadium could be in for a major disappointment again on Sunday when the two South Asian giants lock horns.
In what is supposed to be a celebration of cricket in the US, the co-hosts of the 2024 T20 World Cup, we are now in danger of seeing another lop-sided low-scoring affair.
Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has no sympathy for ICC which has come under fire for the undercooked wicket.
“It’s obvious that the ICC were not fully prepared to deliver a good pitch. They are using a drop-in pitch at this stadium, so it takes time (for the drop-in pitch) to settle down,” Latif told the Khaleej Times on Thursday.
“You have seen how difficult it was for the batsmen against the pace bowlers on this pitch. I don’t think there is going to be much change on Sunday. So obviously, people are unhappy with the conditions, it’s probably going to spoil what could have been a cricketing spectacle in the US.
“It’s India vs Pakistan, the biggest match in the cricket world. And this is not the way to promote the game in the US.”
With both teams possessing high-quality pacers who are going to relish the bounce and swing on offer, it’s going to be a battle between two batting line-ups.
Who would show better technique and temperament on Sunday?
“Yes, that will be the key — how well the batters are going to cope with the challenge of tackling the steep bounce. India have a very good batting lineup, they have some world-class batsmen. But it’s not going to be easy. I think we will probably see a conservative approach from the batsmen,” Latif said.
The two teams produced an absolute humdinger in their previous T20 World Cup clash in Melbourne on a pitch which offered help to both bowlers and batters.
It was also a match which will forever be remembered for Virat Kohli’s magical knock (82 not out off 53 balls) as the batting superstar pulled India, which needed 28 off 8 balls at one stage, up from the brink of defeat.
Kohli, who had a rare failure in India’s opening game against Ireland, could make the difference again.
“We have just seen Kohli perform at such a high level in the IPL recently. His batting against the spinners in the middle overs was tremendous, and I also saw very big improvement in his power hitting. He is a touch player, but now he has added a new dimension to his game,” Latif said.
The former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter cannot help but admire Kohli’s desire to keep improving his game despite already cementing his place in the pantheon of all-time greats.
“This is his greatness. He doesn’t just want to score runs at the highest level, but he wants to remain at his peak all the time. That’s why he is always trying to find ways to keep improving his game,” Latif said before comparing the Indian star to three giants of the game.
“In my life as a cricketer, I have rarely seen this quality in players. The only names that come to my mind are Wasim Akram and Vivian Richards and maybe, Brian Lara as well. These players always had a great desire to remain at their peak.
“Of course, you also had Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara, they were great players too, they were so prolific. But Wasim, Richards and Lara always wanted to remain at their peak. Now I have seen the same desire in Kohli.”
