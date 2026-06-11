Bangladesh stun Australia to claim maiden ODI series win

The five-wicket victory on Thursday handed Bangladesh their first ODI series win over the six-time world champions. The third and final match is scheduled for Sunday

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 11 Jun 2026, 6:48 PM
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Bangladesh secured a landmark series victory over a second-string Australian side with a composed chase in a rain-affected second One-Day International in Dhaka on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match contest.

Set a revised target of 192 in 41 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, Bangladesh recovered from an early setback through Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Hossain Shanto, who steadied the innings with identical knocks of 42.

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After their departures, Mehidy Hasan Miraz anchored the chase with a captain’s innings, holding firm as wickets fell at the other end. He found support from Towhid Hridoy, with the pair guiding Bangladesh home in 35 overs for an impressive five-wicket win.

Earlier, Australia, without captain Mitchell Marsh who has been ruled out due to an injury, endured their worst-ever start in a 50-overs innings after electing to bat, slumping to three wickets for zero. Marnus Labuschagne led the recovery with a half-century to lift the visitors to 187 for eight in 42 overs before rain interrupted play.

The result handed Bangladesh their first ODI series win over the six-time world champions. The third and final match is scheduled for Sunday.

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