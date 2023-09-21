Bangladesh hire former India all-round cricketer as World Cup consultant

LIV Golf returns to the calendar in Chicago where the 48 players will be playing for $25 million in the Team and Individual events
Former India all-rounder Sridharan Sriram will join the Bangladesh cricket team as a technical consultant for the World Cup in India, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said Thursday.
Sriram, who played eight one-day internationals for India between 2000 and 2004, will join the squad in Guwahati for practice matches against Sri Lanka and England ahead of the 50-over tournament, the BCB said in a statement.
Bangladesh start their World Cup campaign proper against Afghanistan in Dharamshala on October 7, with the tournament running until November 19.
Sriram last year had similar roles with Bangladesh at the Twenty20-format Asia Cup in the UAE and the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.
He had a distinguished first-class career spanning nearly 18 years, was a consultant coach for Cricket Australia from 2015 to 2018, and an assistant coach to the Australian team for the next four years.
The Bangladesh coaching team is headed by former Sri Lankan opener Chandika Hathurusingha, and also includes former South African fast bowler Allan Donald and Rangana Herath, previously a Sri Lankan spinner.
