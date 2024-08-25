Bangladesh ease to first ever test victory over Pakistan

Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 2:18 PM

Bangladesh registered their first ever test win over Pakistan with a 10-wicket victory in the series opener in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Pakistan, who declared their first innings on 448-6, were bowled out for 146 in their second, which left Bangladesh needing 30 runs to go 1-0 up in the two-test series.

Bangladesh openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam chased down the target in seven overs.