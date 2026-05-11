Bangladesh confident of winning first Test against Pakistan

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto hit an unbeaten half-century as Bangladesh extended their lead by 179 runs on the rainy fourth day of the first Test against Pakistan on Monday.

The hosts were 152-3 in their second innings, with Shanto on 58 not out alongside Mushfiqur Rahim on 16, when stumps were drawn for the day at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Bangladesh lost their openers early after resuming on their overnight score 7-0, with Mahmudul Hasan Joy trapped leg before off Mohammad Abbas for five.

Shadman Islam was then caught at gully by Saud Shakeel off Hasan Ali for 10, leaving the hosts reeling at 23-2.

Shanto came to the rescue, joining hands with Mominul Haque (56) to steady the innings.

The left-handed pair, who had tormented Pakistan with a record 170-run third wicket stand in the first innings, added 70 runs off 122 balls to take Bangladesh to lunch at 92-2.

Pakistan had chances to make further inroads but Mohammad Rizwan failed to hold on to Mominul's catch.

The afternoon session was washed out as heavy rain continued for nearly three hours.

When play resumed, Shanto and Mominul extended their stand to 105 off 193 balls -- Bangladesh's third century partnership between the pair in Tests and only the third time any Bangladesh pair posted century stands in both innings of the same match.

Mominul reached his half-century off 102 balls, the milestone also taking him past 5,000 Test runs.

He was dismissed for 56, caught behind off Shaheen Shah Afridi one ball after Shanto had brought up his own fifty.

Bangladesh scored 413 in their first innings, thanks to Shanto (101), Mominul (91) and Mushfiqur (71).

Abbas was the most successful Pakistan bowler, taking 5-92.

Pakistan, who had elected to field, replied with 386 after Azan hit a century on debut.

Bangladesh batting coach Mohammad Ashraful was upbeat about his side's prospects on the final day.

"We are playing to win. I think if we can bowl 70-75 overs tomorrow, and if there is no rain, there will be the opportunity to play 98 overs. I think we will have a chance to win," Ashraful said.

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha said he was confident of his side chasing any target.

"Definitely we'll go for the win," he said after the day's play.

"If they are brave enough to give us 70 overs and 260, we will definitely go for the chase," Salman said.

"Tomorrow is going to be an exciting day of Test cricket and we just want to get them out as quickly as we can."