Bangladesh and India scramble to save white-ball series

Bangladesh is scrambling to save a six-match cricket tour by neighbour India next month with the foreign ministers of both nations roped in to try to salvage the series.

Comprising three one-day internationals and three T20 matches, the white-ball series was originally planned for August last year but postponed after political relations soured between Dhaka and New Delhi.

"It is being worked on at the ministerial level," Bangladesh Sports Minister Aminul Haque said late Monday, adding talks were ongoing between the foreign ministers of both nations.

Dhaka and New Delhi have been at odds since Bangladesh's 2024 mass uprising toppled then prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India, her long-time ally, where she remains in hiding.

In February, Bangladesh refused to send a team to India for the T20 World Cup, citing security concerns.

The International Cricket Council refused a Bangladesh request to play their matches in Sri Lanka, and Scotland was drafted in to replace them.

"We want to quickly resolve the deadlock that was created around the Cricket World Cup," Haque said.

"God willing, we are hopeful that it will be resolved very soon."

India last toured Bangladesh for a cricket series in 2022 and won a two-Test series 2-0. Bangladesh won the ODIs 2-1.

Bangladesh toured India in September-October 2024 for two Tests and two T20 matches, when India swept both formats.