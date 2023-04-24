Bairstow to return from injury for Yorkshire ahead of Ashes

The prospect of two matches full of colour and pageantry between local rivals who between them has been crowned kings of Europe 10 times will dominate discussion in Milan
Jonny Bairstow will make his comeback from a leg injury this week when he turns out for Yorkshire's second string against Nottinghamshire, as the England batsman looks to build up his fitness ahead of the Ashes series against Australia.
Bairstow has not played since suffering a freak injury on a golf course in September, which ruled him out of the 2022 Twenty20 World Cup and Test series in Pakistan and New Zealand.
"He's had such a long layoff, so it's a fitness assessment for him to see what his capacity is and what he can do on the field in terms (of) running around in the outfield or standing behind the stumps," Yorkshire head coach Ottis Gibson said on Sunday.
"He will probably do both to see which one he's most comfortable with."
The five-Test Ashes series will begin at Edgbaston on June 16. England lost the previous edition 4-0 in Australia.
ALSO READ:
The prospect of two matches full of colour and pageantry between local rivals who between them has been crowned kings of Europe 10 times will dominate discussion in Milan
Manchester United remains the only English club to have won the prized treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup
The 54-year-old is tasked with winning this year's 50-over World Cup in India
He is third in the list of four-hitters with Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan holding the top spot with 730 fours
The magazine had claimed it had an interview with the motorsport legend — the first since he suffered a serious brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps
The Spaniard is hoping for a record-extending 15th French Open title at Roland Garros in May
Pogacar won the Amstel Gold classic on Sunday and the Tour of Flanders earlier this month
We are very much looking forward to returning to Newbury where our sponsorship of British racing began back in 1996, said Colm McLoughlin, Dubai Duty Free executive vice chairman and CEO