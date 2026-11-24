Pakistan star batter Babar Azam celebrated his ILT20 debut with a match-winning knock as the Desert Vipers won their first match of the season at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Babar scored a majestic 86 off 51 balls (13 fours, 2 sixes) as the defending champions beat Sharjah Warriorz by six wickets.

After restricting the Warriorz to 166 all out in 20 overs, thanks to fine bowling efforts from Shadab Khan (3/18), Khuzaima Tanveer (3/31) and Tom Curran (2/21), the Vipers reached home with 15 balls to spare.

Opening the batting with Pakistan teammate Fakhar Zaman (15), Babar was in outstanding form, showing great rhythm from the start.

His 82-run partnership with Joe Clarke (35) for the third wicket killed the game as a contest.

The 32-year-old was delighted with his performance after receiving the man-of-the match award.

“First match, first win for the team. The way our fast bowlers pulled things back was fantastic. We just planned the first six overs, try to play cricketing shots and stay positive and then try to build the partnership and innings,” he said.

Earlier, Sharjah Warriorz fell at least 30 runs short despite opener Paul Walter’s superb 43-ball 75.

"We lost momentum in the first half and couldn't get it back. Our top three were nice to watch, but one spell from Shadab changed the game,” skipper Sikandar Raza said.

“The middle order hasn't fired in this game or the last, so we're missing runs from the middle and lower order. We thought we'd get the momentum back with the ball, but they had such a brilliant start that by the time we did, it was too late."

Vipers skipper Shadab, on the other hand, was happy with the way his team bounced from the defeat in the opening game to MI Emirates.

“I went with the stats for the toss decision and stats don't lie. I've done so much captaincy around the world so I have that confidence. The ball was gripping so I thought I could bowl some crucial overs,” he said of his three-wicket spell.

“I love that type of situation [for batting], but credit goes to Babar for the way he batted. We're very pleased to watch him and enjoy his cricket.”

Brief scores

Sharjah Warriorz 166 in 20 overs (Paul Walter 75, James Vince 23, George Linde 14, Shadab Khan 3 for 18, Khuzaima Tanveer 3 for 31)

Desert Vipers 167/4 in 17.3 overs (Babar Azam 86, Joe Clarke 35, Fakhar Zaman 15, Adam Milne 2 for 42, Waqar Salamkheil 1 for 26)

Player of the match: Babar Azam