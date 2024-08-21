Ayub, Shakeel help Pakistan to 158-4 against Bangladesh

Pakistan's Saud Shakeel (left) celebrates with teammate Mohammad Rizwan after scoring a half-century. — AFP

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 8:28 PM

Pakistan overcame a jittery start on a rain-hit opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi as Saim Ayub and Saud Shakeel scored fighting half-centuries to guide the hosts to 158-4 at stumps on Wednesday.

Opener Ayub fell for 56 while Shakeel was unbeaten on 57 as the duo steadied the ship with a 98-run stand after Bangladesh won the toss and wreaked havoc through their pace bowlers on a helpful pitch.

As batting conditions improved under the sun, the pair led the hosts to 81-3 at tea before continuing to milk runs in the final session until Bangladesh struck back by removing the dangerous Ayub in the 32nd over.

In a momentary lapse of concentration, the left-hander attempted an expansive drive against Hasan Mahmud but edged the ball to Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the slip cordon.

Shakeel, who earlier became the joint-fastest Pakistan batsman to 1,000 Test runs alongside Saeed Ahmed, marked his 20th innings with his seventh half-century.

Mohammad Rizwan was unbeaten on 24 at stumps, as Pakistan gave themselves a good platform to build on in new head coach Jason Gillespie's first match in charge of the red-ball team.