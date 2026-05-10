Australia's veteran left-arm pacer Starc eyes 2027 ODI World Cup

Starc, Australia's third-highest wicket-taker with 759 across formats - behind only Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath - retired from Twenty20 internationals

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 10 May 2026, 4:17 PM
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Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc remains driven by the competitive nature of cricket and hopes to extend his 16-year international career for a few more years, he said on Saturday, keeping the door open for a potential appearance at the 2027 World Cup.

The 36-year-old left-armer, Australia's third-highest wicket-taker with 759 across formats - behind only Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath - retired from Twenty20 internationals in September to prolong his career in tests and 50-over cricket.

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The next ODI World Cup is scheduled to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October-November 2027.

"I'm pretty competitive, so I just enjoy that aspect of cricket," Starc told Reuters. "For Australia, I get to play with some of my best mates. I enjoy the hard work, but I also enjoy competing, and it's still fun."

Starc, who has been managing elbow and shoulder niggles, said his body was holding up well despite the demands of international cricket.

"There's always something going on. I've had a bit of a niggle with my elbow and shoulder, which is still being managed, but there's probably a little less impact in T20 cricket," he said.

"I'm still going okay after 16 years and hopefully there are a couple more left."

Starc, who made his Australia debut in 2010, is currently playing for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, in which they sit eighth in the 10-team table.

He was named player of the series in Australia's recent 4-1 Ashes victory over England.

"It's (2027 World Cup) a long way down the road, but I'll hopefully be there. The World Cup is always a goal for every cricketer," he added.

"I've stepped away from T20 internationals, but I'm still enjoying my cricket. I don't set timelines - I just see where the body is and where the cricket is."

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