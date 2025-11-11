  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Nov 11, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 20, 1447 | Fajr 05:13 | DXB weather-sun.svg29.3°C

Australia's Starc wants spicy Ashes wickets, not five-day Tests

Australia defeated India 3-1 on pitches that offered encouragement for batters and bowlers alike, and Starc said he hoped that would continue in the five-Test series against England

Published: Tue 11 Nov 2025, 4:22 PM

Top Stories

Up to Rs1,000,000 compensation announced for families of victims killed in Delhi blast

Up to Rs1,000,000 compensation announced for families of victims killed in Delhi blast

Dubai: Indian teen dies after falling from building while taking photos

Dubai: Indian teen dies after falling from building while taking photos

'Can only pray': UAE residents worry for families after Delhi blast, cancel travel plans

'Can only pray': UAE residents worry for families after Delhi blast, cancel travel plans

Australia paceman Mitchell Starc has urged curators to prepare bowler-friendly pitches for the Ashes, warning against flattening surfaces to maximise five-day revenue as England's aggressive "Bazball" approach looms.

Australia defeated India 3-1 in the last home summer on pitches that offered encouragement for batters and bowlers alike, and Starc said he hoped that would continue in the five-Test series against England.

Recommended For You

AUS filmmaker's 'Halal Dreams' heads to New York Short Film Festival

AUS filmmaker's 'Halal Dreams' heads to New York Short Film Festival

UAE announces nationwide field exercise with military units, aircraft

UAE announces nationwide field exercise with military units, aircraft

Wall Street gains on hopes of government reopening

Wall Street gains on hopes of government reopening

US Senate advances bill to end federal shutdown, fund government till January end

US Senate advances bill to end federal shutdown, fund government till January end

Sharjah: Free organic wheat seeds to be given to farmers under Ruler's grant

Sharjah: Free organic wheat seeds to be given to farmers under Ruler's grant

 

"I hope the groundsmen stick to their guns and prepare the wickets they want," Starc told Australian media.

"If we are worried about five days of revenue then there's bigger problems at hand."

Left-armer Starc took a four-wicket haul for New South Wales on a tepid Sydney Cricket Ground pitch on Monday in the Sheffield Shield match against Victoria.

Though encouraged by his bowling in his first first-class match since July, Starc said the wicket would have played right into the England batters' hands.

"Yeah no doubt. Especially if they’re pretty docile wickets like this," he said.

"We know the way they're trying to play their cricket. We’ll worry about that next week."

Starc, who recently quit T20I cricket to extend his career in Tests, said his bowling rhythm was back after a long layoff from red-ball cricket and he was building nicely for the Ashes series-opener in Perth starting on November 21.

"I think the break was a good thing, but I just tend to be someone who continuous bowling keeps in rhythm," said the 35-year-old.

"I’ve just been speaking to (head coach) Ronnie (Andrew McDonald) then, I think I’ve sorted it out and now it’s just getting the engine going again."