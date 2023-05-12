Australia's Big Bash League to be shortened from 2023-24

Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia also quit last week amid growing punishments for golfers participating in the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit
Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) will be shortened to a 44-game season from 2023-24, Cricket Australia announced on Friday as it brought forward changes in the tournament structure set to be implemented under the new broadcast deal.
The Twenty20 competition will be cut by 17 matches, featuring 40 home-and-away matches plus four finals from the next edition.
The changes come 12 months in advance of a seven-year broadcast deal agreed between Cricket Australia and media partners Seven Network and Foxtel.
Cricket Australia's general manager of Big Bash Leagues, Alistair Dobson, said a shorter BBL would allow the league "greater flexibility" to deliver the "best possible fixture for clubs and fans".
The Women's Big Bash will remain unchanged from its 59-game season.
ALSO READ:
Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia also quit last week amid growing punishments for golfers participating in the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit
With only five points between him and Novak Djokovic Alcaraz will claim the top spot in the next set of rankings even if he loses in the first round at Rome
Swiss great fears that the Spaniard may miss the Paris Grand Slam after he pulled out of this week's Italian Open with a hip injury
Arsenal moved back to one point behind City, which has a game in hand
Erica Herman contends she was forced to sing a non-disclosure agreement regarding their relationship or risk losing her job at his restaurant
Li Qiang says China is committed to spreading the Olympic spirit and to making a greater contribution to its movement
Sport's governing body investing in a football academy in the former Soviet republic as well as programmes to promote the sport at schools and among women
Kahraba,came on as a substitute and earned his team the free-kick which was converted by Tunisian Ali Maaloul