  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Sep 02, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 10, 1447 | Fajr 04:41 | DXB weather-sun.svg37°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

Australian fast bowler Starc retires from T20 international cricket

Starc's 79 wickets in T20Is make him the second-highest for Australia after Adam Zampa. He was part of the side that lifted the 2021 T20 World Cup title in Dubai

Published: Tue 2 Sept 2025, 10:43 AM

Top Stories

Afghanistan quake death toll jumps to 1,124; at least 3,251 injured

Afghanistan quake death toll jumps to 1,124; at least 3,251 injured

Dubai: Gold prices hit all-time high; will prices rise further?

Dubai: Gold prices hit all-time high; will prices rise further?

Abu Dhabi: Camel sold for eye-watering Dh500,000 after dramatic bidding war

Abu Dhabi: Camel sold for eye-watering Dh500,000 after dramatic bidding war

Prolific Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc announced his retirement from T20 international cricket on Tuesday, saying he wanted to focus on his Test and ODI career.

"Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority," the 35-year-old said in a statement, with the T20 World Cup set for February-March next year.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE schools enforce stricter iPad, devices policies; penalties for misuse

thumb-image

UAE Lottery: Over 600,000 play since 2024 launch; nearly 250,000 win prizes

thumb-image

Seeking to bridge the gap between the Middle East and Asia Pacific

thumb-image

Look: UAE's mountain man who grew up hunting foxes, wolves in RAK

thumb-image

Dubai: SUV crashes into a store at Jumeirah's shopping complex

 

"I have loved every minute of every T20 game I have played for Australia, particularly the 2021 World Cup," he added.

Starc was part of the side that lifted the title that year in Dubai.

He added: "Looking ahead to an away Indian Test tour, the Ashes and an ODI World Cup in 2027, I feel this is my best way forward to remain fresh, fit and at my best for those campaigns."

Starc's 79 wickets in T20 international cricket make him the second-highest for Australia after Adam Zampa.  

His announcement came as Australia named their squad for an upcoming series against New Zealand.

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg said "to allow the next crop of fast bowlers a clear path to the T20 World Cup early next year is another example of putting team first". 

"It's important to Mitch at this time of his career to make decisions which allow him to extend his Test and ODI careers as long as possible, which we fully support," he added.