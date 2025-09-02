Australian fast bowler Starc retires from T20 international cricket

Prolific Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc announced his retirement from T20 international cricket on Tuesday, saying he wanted to focus on his Test and ODI career.

"Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority," the 35-year-old said in a statement, with the T20 World Cup set for February-March next year.

"I have loved every minute of every T20 game I have played for Australia, particularly the 2021 World Cup," he added.

Starc was part of the side that lifted the title that year in Dubai.

He added: "Looking ahead to an away Indian Test tour, the Ashes and an ODI World Cup in 2027, I feel this is my best way forward to remain fresh, fit and at my best for those campaigns."

Starc's 79 wickets in T20 international cricket make him the second-highest for Australia after Adam Zampa.

His announcement came as Australia named their squad for an upcoming series against New Zealand.

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg said "to allow the next crop of fast bowlers a clear path to the T20 World Cup early next year is another example of putting team first".

"It's important to Mitch at this time of his career to make decisions which allow him to extend his Test and ODI careers as long as possible, which we fully support," he added.