Australia zero in on victory over India after Head crunches 140

Australia's Mitchell Starc (L) reacts as India's skipper Rohit Sharma (R) challenges the decision on the second day of the second Test between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on December 7. Photo: AFP

Travis Head blazed a sparkling 140 before Australia demolished India's top order to close in on victory in the day-night second Test on Saturday.

At stumps on day two the visitors were floundering at 128-5, still 29 runs adrift, after a fiery blast under the Adelaide Oval lights from Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Scott Boland.

Rishabh Pant was on 28 and Nitish Kumar Reddy 15 as the hosts eye their eighth straight pink-ball victory in Adelaide to level the five-Test series after being crushed by 295 runs in Perth.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Australia were all out just after tea for 337 after resuming on 86-1, with Head producing a typically flamboyant knock on his home ground in front of a big crowd.

Batting at five, he scored at almost a run a ball, slamming 17 fours and four sixes, while Marnus Labuschagne chipped in a gritty 64 to build a first-innings lead of 157.

In reply, India struggled as the sun went down with KL Rahul lasting just 10 balls before Cummins sent a short one to the ribs and he gloved to Alex Carey behind the stumps.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, out for a golden duck in the first innings, made 24 this time, but he had no answer to Boland, whose first ball angled away and took a nick to Carey.

Boland stunned superstar Virat Kohli (11) in similar fashion, with Carey holding his third of the night to leave India tottering at 66-3.

Shubman Gill was next to go after a determined 28, with his middle stump removed by Starc, who thought he had Rohit Sharma out lbw two balls later.

The wicket was given, but then ruled a no-ball and the Indian captain survived, but not for long with Cummins bowling him for six.

When play started, India got an early breakthrough with Nathan McSweeney adding just one to his overnight 38 before being beaten by Jasprit Bumrah's sheer pace, nicking to wicketkeeper Pant.

Bumrah and Pant then combined to remove Steve Smith (2) four overs later, with the former Australia skipper shaking his head in disbelief after falling into a similar trap.

At the other end, Labuschagne kept his focus, rediscovering the magic that has recently eluded him with calls mounting for him to be dropped.

But the tenacious number three, who resumed on 20, silenced the doubters by reaching his 21st Test 50 off a patient 114 balls in a big confidence booster.

With the landmark behind him he began playing more freely before a brilliant catch from Jaiswal at gully ended his reign and Head took charge.