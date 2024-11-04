Australia win toss, bowl in first ODI against Pakistan

Photo by Reuters used for illustrative purposes

Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl in the first of a three-match one-day series against Pakistan in Melbourne on Monday.

With Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head on paternity leave, world champions Australia have a new-look opening partnership in Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short.

Veteran Josh Hazlewood was rested with Sean Abbott joining Cummins and Mitchell Starc in the hosts' pace attack on an overcast day.

In Pakistan's first 50-over game since last year's World Cup, Mohammad Rizwan captains the side after Babar Azam stepped down last month.

Irfan Khan will make his one-day international debut in the middle order while Shaheen Shah Afridi spearheads a four-strong fast-bowling attack.

Pakistan's Test coach Jason Gillespie, the Australian former international, is in charge of the visitors for the series and three subsequent T20s.

Pakistan white-ball coach Gary Kirsten resigned last week just six months into the job.

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Sam Nogajski (AUS)

TV Umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)