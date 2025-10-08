Australia skipper Cummins ruled out of opening Ashes Test

Australia captain Pat Cummins has not resumed bowling after suffering a back injury and will miss the opening Ashes Tests against England in Perth in late November, multiple local media outlets reported on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old fast bowler is recovering from a lower back stress injury that has troubled him since Australia's tour of the West Indies earlier this year.

The Sydney Morning Herald, citing sources, reported that back scans last week revealed the injury had not yet healed, ruling Cummins out of the Perth clash and putting in doubt his participation in all five Tests in the blockbuster series.

Cricket Australia said they had no update on Cummins' fitness.

If Cummins is not fit to play in Perth from November 21, former skipper Steve Smith is likely to captain the team with Scott Boland joining the pace attack.