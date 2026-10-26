Australia give Smith chance to prove fitness ahead of decider

Australia will give key batter Steve Smith as much time as possible to prove his fitness ahead of the third and final Test against South Africa at Newlands, captain Pat Cummins said on Monday.

Smith injured his neck in South Africa’s innings and 31-run victory in the second test in Gqeberha which levelled the series at 1-1 going into the decider in Cape Town starting on Tuesday.

"Hopefully, it all goes well and he'll be there," Cummins told reporters on Monday. "But we just want to wait for that last piece of the puzzle (before naming a team).

Cummins said Cameron Green would bat “preferably in the middle order”, which will likely mean Matt Renshaw opening with Travis Head after Nic Maddinson was dropped from the squad.

For Smith, it would be a return to the scene of his darkest day after his role as captain in the "Sandpapergate" scandal that rocked Australian cricket in 2018.

“He's been awesome this tour," Cummins said. “In the last couple of years, probably particularly the last 12 months, it feels like he's in a really good place and he's enjoying his cricket.

“He’s getting himself out (and about), whether it is playing golf or going for coffee club every morning. He's been super invested in what's going on and very helpful for me out in the middle."

Smith has averaged a little over 20 in four innings with the bat and took a blow to the head in the first Test, before injuring his neck in the second.

“He looks in total control of how he's going about his work. He's one of the greatest batters we've ever had. You don't play 100 odd Tests without matches where you're not 100% fit," Cummins said.

Cummins was part of the side involved in the Sandpapergate scandal, though denies any knowledge of events, and another infamous Test Australia played in Cape Town in 2011.

"My first ever Test experience was here. I was running the drinks and we got bowled out for 47. So that was a wild introduction," he said with a smile.